Down Over 10% This Year, Is It Time to Buy Apple Stock?

The S&P 500 index has had a pretty strong year so far, as it has risen nearly 10% on a practically straight upward climb. However, one of its largest and most iconic components hasn't had the same success. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has gone in the opposite direction, down nearly 12% in 2024.

That's a pretty concerning divergence for one of the most important companies in the market, and some investors might question whether this is a legitimate move or an overreaction. So, is it time to take advantage of this drop and buy some Apple stock?

Apple's growth has left investors wanting more

If you've been following Apple for a while, it's clear it hasn't been doing well. In the first quarter of fiscal-year 2024 (ending Dec. 30, 2023), its revenue rose only 2%. In a vacuum, this may be disappointing. But it comes after four straight quarters of declining revenue, so the slight increase was a welcome sight to investors.

Despite a marginal increase in revenue, Apple managed to grow its earnings per share (EPS) by 16%. It did this through two methods: share buybacks and improved income. Over the past year, Apple reduced its share count by about 2.4%. This automatically gives Apple a slight EPS boost. But the biggest gains came from improving its gross margin.

Apple's year-over-year gross profit in Q1 increased by around $3.9 billion on only a $2.4 billion increase in sales. By selling higher-margin products, Apple could roll almost all of those profits to the bottom line, which helped drive the EPS growth.

But this can only go on for so long. While Apple strives to have a higher percentage of its business be subscription products (which usually have higher margins), it's still primarily a smartphone company.

Suppliers can only be squeezed so much before they run out of juice. Once that happens, Apple's gross margin will be stagnant, and its ability to grow its EPS beyond the rate of overall revenue and share buybacks will diminish. This is a problem, as Apple's earnings growth is a key part of its operating thesis. Plus, with its valuation, it desperately needs to maintain that growth.

Apple's stock still isn't cheap

Even after the drawdown, Apple's stock isn't what many would consider cheap.

Apple's stock tips the scales at about 26 times forward and trailing earnings. And that's not a good sign. Because these two numbers are practically equal, Wall Street analysts don't expect any earnings growth over the next 12 months.

With the S&P 500 trading for 24 times trailing and 22 times forward earnings, Apple is still valued at a premium to the broader market. With Apple's earnings growth potentially slipping away (at least that's what Wall Street analysts project), it could be a sign that Apple's stock has more room to fall.

Apple needs a new growth driver, whether a new product or a groundbreaking innovation on an existing one. Until it finds its next big thing, Apple's stock may be stuck as it works toward the S&P 500 average price tag.

With that in mind, I think it's fairly obvious that there's no reason to buy Apple stock today. Apple has a lot to prove to investors over the coming quarters, and there's no reason to rush in to get ahead of the move.

Should you invest $1,000 in Apple right now?

Before you buy stock in Apple, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Apple wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 8, 2024

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.