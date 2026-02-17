Down 97%, Here's What Peloton Should Do Next

Key Points

Peloton is losing subscribers at an unsustainable pace.

Selling to a company that can extract more value may be the best move long-term.

As a hardware company that would love a more subscription heavy business, Garmin is a natural fit for Peloton.

Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) shares have been in freefall, but the company's financials are improving and there's a loyal base of subscribers. The problem is, with a relatively small offering that base of subscribers is shrinking.

To adjust, Peloton could look for a buyer who has a need for a recurring revenue business model and adjacent hardware to sell, which is why Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) is the perfect fit. I discuss why these two belong together in the video below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 10, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 10, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Garmin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Garmin and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

