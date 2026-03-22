Down 82% From Its Record, Is This a Top Undervalued Growth Stock to Buy in 2026?

Key Points

This business was posting incredible gains earlier this decade, as its unique marketplace was a major draw for buyers and sellers.

The new CEO's top priority should be to return the core platform to sustainable gross merchandise sales growth.

Even with differentiated product offerings and the presence of a network effect, this consumer discretionary stock is a risky bet.

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It's not that uncommon to see what used to be the best investment opportunities eventually turn into the worst. This e-commerce enterprise's shares rocketed 2,160% higher during the five-year period leading up to their peak in November 2021. Since that record was achieved, though, they've crashed 82% (as of March 18).

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A past winner has become a loser

Etsy (NYSE: ETSY) used to be one of the hottest growth stocks in the market. Between 2016 and 2021, its revenue increased at a compound annual rate of 44.9%, driven by robust online shopping activity before and during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. It went from a $30 million net loss to $494 million of net income during that time.

To say that the company's growth has underwhelmed in recent years would be putting it lightly. Consumer behavior has normalized since the health crisis lockdown. And economic conditions have created a turbulent environment, with inflationary pressures and general macro uncertainty on the minds of shoppers.

Etsy's core marketplace registered gross merchandise sales (GMS) of $10.5 billion in 2025. It appears to have stabilized, as management believes this metric will grow a bit in 2026. That's encouraging.

However, this doesn't take away from the fact that last year's GMS total was 14% below the number from 2021. Etsy's allure with buyers and sellers has steadily weakened over the past half-decade or so. This has pressured earnings.

There's a new CEO, Kruti Patel Goyal, running the show. Her focus should be to return to sustainable GMS growth. But she certainly has her work cut out for her. Etsy is facing an uphill battle to drive more spending activity on the platform.

This consumer discretionary stock is deservedly cheap

With shares down so much in the past few years, investors are correct in assuming that Etsy's current valuation is cheap. After all, this consumer discretionary stock trades at near an all-time low price-to-sales multiple of 2.2.

Etsy's current valuation is warranted. The company has struggled for several years, calling into question its value proposition. The previous CEO also burned shareholder capital with expensive acquisitions of Depop, Reverb, and Elo7, all of which have been sold off.

For what it's worth, Etsy still possesses a network effect, as it has 93.5 million buyers and 8.8 million sellers across the globe who support its two-sided ecosystem. Additionally, Etsy's specialized and creative merchandise offerings help it stand out in the retail sector. This competitive positioning at least buys the company time to get its finances in order.

But the smartest investors are avoiding Etsy stock right now. Until the business can return to durable revenue and profit growth, its stock isn't deserving of a buy recommendation.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Etsy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.