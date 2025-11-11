Down 75% in 12 Months, Can Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Turn Things Around?

Key Points

Iovance obtained approval for Amtagvi last year, which has given its top line a big boost.

This year, the company anticipates it can generate up to $300 million in sales.

Though it's unprofitable, management believes it has adequate liquidity to fund its operations for well over a year.

10 stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics ›

When a stock is in a seemingly endless tailspin, it can be tough to take a chance and invest in it. Even if its valuation seems enticing enough to take a position, there's always lingering worry about whether it will only end up falling further. While hitting a 52-week low may sound like shares have become a cheap buy, a new low could still be right around the corner.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) has been hitting new lows this year, and it's down more than 75% in the past 12 months. Its performance has been downright abysmal. Although the company does have an approved treatment in its portfolio, there's still no shortage of risk for investors. Is there a reason to expect a turnaround for Iovance, or are you better off simply steering clear of this healthcare stock?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Iovance shows progress in recent results

On Nov. 6, Iovance released its third-quarter earnings numbers, which sparked a rally of more than 20%. Revenue totaled $67.5 million, an increase of 13% year over year. Sales of its leading therapy Amtagvi, a cellular therapy for advanced melanoma, generated the lion's share of revenue at $58 million. The company also noted that its gross margin improved and is now around 43%.

The problem is that the healthcare company still has a long way to go in getting to a break-even point. Its loss for third quarter totaled $91.3 million, which was higher than the $83.5 million loss that Iovance incurred in the same period last year. While its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs have decreased, the company has spent heavily on research and development (R&D), which at $75.2 million this past quarter was more than its top line.

Could this be the start of a bigger rally for Iovance?

Investors clearly seemed pleased with the recent results, which gave Iovance's stock a much-needed boost. But it may take a lot more than just a single quarter to convince the market that it's a safe buy. The good news is that the company is still in the early stages of commercializing Amtagvi, which obtained approval from regulators in February 2024.

This year is the first full year that Amtagvi has been on the market, and the company anticipates its top line will be between $250 million and $300 million. That's a considerable improvement from $164 million in 2024, and a huge step up from previous years when its revenue was zero. With much more growth on the way, Iovance could continue to win over more investors.

Another positive: The company says that with around $307 million in cash and investments on its books as of the end of September, it believes it can fund its operations until at least the second quarter of 2027, which means there may not be a big need for cash infusions (causing dilution) in the near future. But any time there's a lack of profitability, cash burn is inevitably going to be a concern, because new share offerings can quickly cripple a stock.

Is Iovance a good stock to buy today?

Iovance shares have crashed in the past year, but the business itself is moving in the right direction. Sales are growing and margins are improving. The market isn't being patient with the stock, and there's still plenty of risk here. If you have a high risk tolerance, however, you may want to consider taking a small position at this stage.

This is an intriguing growth stock that a larger pharma company may end up acquiring in the future. And if Iovance is able to turn a profit and continue growing its sales, that could also lead to strong gains for investors down the road.

Iovance Biotherapeutics isn't a stock that's for the faint of heart, and there are no assurances that it can't go lower, even after its sizable decline over the past year. But if you're OK with the risk and uncertainty, I think Iovance could make for an underrated buy right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in Iovance Biotherapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Iovance Biotherapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Iovance Biotherapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $595,194!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,153,334!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iovance Biotherapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.