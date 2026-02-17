Down 72%, Should You Buy the Dip on Rigetti Computing?

Key Points

Rigetti Computing is one of the leading pure-play quantum computing stocks.

The stock price has fluctuated wildly over the past year.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Quantum computing could be the next big technology revolution that will transform computing. But that transformation is still years away, with maybe even a decade ahead before it becomes widespread.

It has created a lot of buzz among investors who want to get in early with the first movers in hopes of hitting a multi-bagger. One of the leading quantum computing stocks that has generated from that buzz is Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Rigetti stock has been wildly volatile, surging as much as 270% in 2025 to a high of $56 per share before crashing back down to its current price of around $15 per share. It has dropped roughly 72% from its October highs and is down 27% year to date.

Some investors may be wondering if this is a buying opportunity for Rigetti stock. Should you buy low on Rigetti stock?

The future isn't now

Quantum computing is the future. But the future isn't now, so any investments in a quantum computing stock like Rigetti are highly speculative right now.

To explain it simply, quantum computing is different from current computing in that it is based on qubits, as opposed to bits. Basically, qubits are able to process more information simultaneously, examining every possible outcome as opposed to traditional computing, which takes a more linear approach.

Rigetti is one of the leading pure-play quantum computing stocks, along with IonQ, Quantum Computing, and D-Wave Quantum. Its surge last year was due to several factors, including a breakthrough that improved its error rate, some major partnerships and contracts, and a speculative frenzy about the space in general.

But still, the company generated just $1.9 million in revenue in the latest quarter, Q3, which was down year over year from $2.4 million. Further, it had a net loss of $201 million, down from a net loss of $15 million in the same quarter a year ago.

This is not alarming in that quantum computing is in its fledgling stage, and the company is rightfully pumping tons of money into developing its technology.

Should you buy the dip?

On the Q2earnings calllast summer, CEO Subodh Kulkarni said it will be some four years until the technology reaches the "quantum advantage," which is jargon for when it becomes technologically viable. But then it won't attain broader commercial viability until after 2030.

The sell-off that started late last year and continues into 2026 is, in part, profit-taking, but also has a lot to do with the fact that the price surged to ridiculous levels without hardly any sales or earnings, making it extremely overvalued.

Investors in quantum computing stocks like Rigetti must understand that an investment now remains highly speculative. The stock could spike again on some good news, but without any earnings for a while, it will probably be volatile and subject to wild swings.

Another factor to remember is that tech giants like Microsoft, Alphabet, and IBM are developing their own quantum computing models. Will these behemoths dominate or acquire the smaller pure-play companies when the "quantum advantage" takes root?

Investors should know all of this before investing in Rigetti or other pure-play quantum stocks. If you want to buy at this low entry price and wait for commercial viability while waiting out the volatility, it is probably wise to keep a smaller position.

Should you buy stock in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.