Down 6%, Should You Buy the Dip on Apple?

Apple had a record-breaking first quarter of fiscal 2026 with more than $143 billion in revenue.

The tech giant is set to launch Siri 2.0 in 2026, a long-anticipated upgrade to the feature.

The latest tech rout has taken a serious bite out of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). The stock is down nearly 6% year to date, but it plummeted 8% in just the past week.

The sell-off was driven mostly by shorter-term concerns, including an FTC warning letter and possible delays with some of Apple's AI features. Lastly, a huge swath of the software and tech market was affected in early February as investors weighed how deeply AI companies would disrupt entire industries.

Apple's ripe for renewed excitement

This is going to be a pivotal year for Apple. The tech giant has been criticized in recent years for a lack of innovation in its products. In 2026, however, Apple is expected to launch Siri 2.0 powered by Alphabet's Google Gemini. The iPhone 18 will be released in the fall. A few other products will also hit the market, including a cheaper MacBook, a smart home device, a preview of its smart glasses, and the M5 chip.

Apple needs to prove it remains the design and technology leader that consumers know it to be. Still, long-term investors shouldn't be overly concerned with Apple's recent dip, and in fact, it now presents a good opportunity to buy Apple while it's slightly down.

Apple's financials are still elite. The tech company released its first quarter 2026 earnings on Jan. 29. Apple saw a 16% year-over-year increase in revenue, worth $143.8 billion. Strong iPhone sales were the driving reason behind much of the success. Diluted earnings per share were also up 19% in the same time period.

CEO Tim Cook said he was proud of the remarkable and record-breaking quarter that was well above company expectations. Apple also announced its quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The consistent dividend is yet another reason for Apple investors to ignore short-term fears.

Put on your noise-cancelling headphones

Ultimately, the sell-off of Apple's stock was a bit overblown. The warning letter the company received from federal regulators was due to perceived bias in Apple News. This signaled that the relationship between Tim Cook and the Trump Administration may be fraying. At this point, the letter is mostly criticism from federal regulators and nothing more.

Apple is also still on track with its product timeline. The release of Siri 2.0 is imminent, and when it is released will likely compete with other top chatbots.

There is a lot of short-term noise surrounding Apple right now, but 2026 could be a tremendous year for the tech giant on the product side. For buy-and-hold investors, a 6% dip is a terrific opportunity. Ignore the panic, buy the fundamentals and track record.

Catie Hogan has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

