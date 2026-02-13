Down 6%, Should You Buy the Dip on Alphabet?

Key Points

Alphabet reported stellar revenue and profit growth in Q4, with YouTube crossing the $60 billion sales mark for the full year.

Robust demand for enterprise AI solutions at Google Cloud supports management's decision to boost capital expenditures.

The technology stock has been a big winner in the past, and there's every reason to think that will continue into the future.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Investors are laser-focused on the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom, as they figure out ways to gain exposure to what could shake out to be a game-changing tech trend. There might be solid opportunities right under your nose.

Take a closer look at Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), whose shares are trading 6% off their high (as of Feb. 9). Should you buy the dip?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Alphabet's momentum isn't letting up

The business just finished off a banner year in 2025. Alphabet's revenue increased 18% year over year in the fourth quarter to $113.8 billion. It's very encouraging to see this kind of growth coming after an election year in 2024, when ad spending gets a boost.

The flagship segment, Google Search, saw the top line expand by 17% in the fourth quarter. YouTube registered revenue (between advertising and subscriptions) of more than $60 billion for the full year.

The bottom line had a better showing. Net income soared 30% in Q4 compared to the same period in 2024. Alphabet beat Wall Street revenue and earnings estimates.

Betting it all on AI

Last year, Alphabet's capital expenditures (capex) totaled $91 billion, which was a huge jump from the prior year. Management has raised the stakes even more; the company's capex forecast for 2026 is a whopping $175 billion to $185 billion. This money will go toward building AI-related technical infrastructure, like servers, data centers, and networking equipment.

Alphabet is in an advantageous position because of how popular its products and services are. Investing in AI capabilities can help to improve the user experience, leading to greater usage. Ultimately, this engagement can keep propelling revenue.

There's already strong adoption. The Gemini app now has 750 million monthly active users. Advertisers are leveraging AI tools as well. "AI gives businesses the ability to reach more customers in more places than ever before," Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said on the Q4 2025 earnings call.

Google Cloud, which posted fantastic Q4 revenue growth of 48%, has a massive $240 billion backlog. According to CFO Anat Ashkenazi, there is robust demand for enterprise AI offerings. That makes sense, as no company wants to fall behind.

Take advantage of the opportunity

In the past five years, Alphabet's share price has climbed 211%, crushing the overall stock market. The performance gap isn't even close.

Even with that rise in the rearview mirror, the current valuation isn't stretched. With the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio at 28.7, investors should take advantage of the opportunity and buy the dip. Alphabet can continue to be a wonderful long-term investment.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.