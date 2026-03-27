Down 53%, This Beleaguered Stock Could Skyrocket Over the Next 5 Years for This Reason

Key Points

Chipotle's falling same-store sales can be attributed to weaker industry-wide foot traffic.

The leadership team hasn’t changed its playbook, with plans to open new locations at a brisk pace.

A bigger store count will support higher revenue and earnings.

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Macro headwinds are taking their toll

Things haven't been going well recently for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The dominant fast-casual restaurant chain, which was once a monster stock (shares jumped 368% in the five years leading up to their record), is dealing with the adverse economy. Weakness among lower-income households at a time of pressured consumer confidence, worries about the cost of living, and general economic uncertainty are all hurting the company's financial performance.

Chipotle reported a same-store sales (comps) decline of 1.7% in 2025, a surprise from an otherwise steady business. Transaction counts fell 2.9% last year, and foot traffic has been disappointing in recent quarters.

Management is introducing more limited-time menu items to drive visits. Looking ahead through 2026, though, it believes comps will be flat this year.

It's not all bad news. Softer foot traffic is hurting the broader restaurant sector. So this isn't a problem that's unique to Chipotle, as people across the board are prioritizing value with their purchasing decisions.

Growth is still a key part of the thesis

It can be challenging to want to buy shares of a struggling company, but that's where the opportunities can be for investors who can look to the next five years. Growth is the main reason that Chipotle's stock price can soar between now and 2031.

Management isn't taking its foot off the gas pedal. It opened 334 net new locations in 2025 and ended last year with 4,042 company-owned stores. In 2026, the plan is to open 350 to 370 net new restaurants. Over the long run, the target is set at 7,000 stores in North America. These figures don't include the business' partnership-led expansion in the Middle East, Mexico, Singapore, and South Korea.

Clearly, the company still sees a ton of potential. With a much larger physical footprint in the future, Chipotle is sure to generate higher revenue and profit, especially since the economy won't stay like this forever. And now that the stock trades at a more inviting price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5, the upside for patient investors could be significant.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.