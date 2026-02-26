Down 43%, Is This Growth Stock a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

Key Points

This company posted double-digit revenue growth and a 38% free cash flow margin in 2025.

With its powerful brand and global network effect, there are durable competitive strengths at play.

The stock’s valuation is reasonable, given its long-term earnings trajectory.

10 stocks we like better than Airbnb ›

There's a disruptive and tech-enhanced internet business that reported $2.8 billion in revenue in fourth-quarter 2025 (ended Dec. 31, 2025). This financial figure was up 155% from the same period six years ago in 2019. Clearly, the company is finding notable success.

Investors should be interested. That's because this growth stock trades 43% below its record high from February 2021 (as of Feb. 23).

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Is it a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now?

Look at the fundamentals

When it comes to creating an entirely new category, there aren't many companies that should be mentioned in the same breath as Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). The business disrupted the market for accommodations, and its growth has been noteworthy.

Last quarter, Airbnb beat Wall Street's revenue guidance. Management provided a better-than-expected sales forecast for the current three-month period.

Gross bookings totaled $20.4 billion in Q4, up 16% year over year. The platform saw 121.9 million nights and seats booked. That number rose 10% compared to Q4 2024.

Airbnb's scale supports its impressive profits. The company reported $4.6 billion in free cash flow in 2025, translating to an unbelievable margin (as of percent of revenue) of 38%.

The leadership team is focused on adding more supply to its services and experiences offerings, which was launched in May last year. Airbnb is also leaning into artificial intelligence, with the technology improving search and customer service capabilities.

Airbnb's brand and network effect

Due to the presence of an economic moat, this is a high-quality business. Airbnb has powerful brand recognition -- the company name is even used interchangeably as a verb. What's more, management pointed out that in third-quarter 2023, 90% of traffic to the site was direct or unpaid, indicating user intent.

As a two-sided platform, with 2.5 billion guest arrivals and more than 9 million active listings, there is a clear network effect at play. Travelers benefit because there is so much choice. As there are more people looking for places to stay, Airbnb attracts more hosts. This leads to greater supply, which expands the number of options from which travelers can choose. It's a positive feedback loop that supports Airbnb's competitive position.

Deserving of a spot on the watch list

For an investment candidate to be viewed as a once-in-a-decade opportunity, there must be potential for massive returns in the future. Airbnb probably doesn't fall into this bucket, even though it could beat the market.

For what it's worth, the valuation is reasonable. Shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. That's a sweet deal, given that the consensus view is for earnings per share to increase at a compound annual rate of 18% over the next three years. This growth stock should at least be on investors' watch lists.

Should you buy stock in Airbnb right now?

Before you buy stock in Airbnb, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Airbnb wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.