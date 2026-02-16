Down 41% in 2026, Reasons for AppLovin Optimism Remain

Of every stock in the S&P 500, not many have had worse starts to 2026 than advertising technology giant AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP). After delivering a return of more than 700% in 2024 over 100% in 2025, shares of APP are now down over 40% this year.

This weakness stems from a variety of factors. At the start of the year, AppLovin was trading near its all-time high. But the market has hammered software names in general in 2026. Additionally, a new competitive threat—specific to AppLovin—knocked shares down by a whopping 16% on Feb. 4. Then, as the market reacted to the company’s latest earnings, APP dropped nearly 20% on Feb. 12.

However, amid this sell-off, there may be reasons to buy AppLovin shares while they're on sale. Here's why.

AppLovin Posts Solid Beats, But Faces Questions About META Competition

In Q4 2025, AppLovin posted revenue of $1.66 billion. That represented a 66% year-over-year (YOY) surge and beat estimates of $1.61 billion. Meanwhile, earnings per share (EPS) rose by 87% YOY to $3.24, exceeding expectations of $2.89. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin moved to over 84%, an increase of around 200 basis points versus Q3 2025.

Next quarter, the company projects revenue of $1.76 billion at the midpoint, which would equate to growth of 52%. It also sees adjusted EBITDA margin holding stable at 84%. That guidance exceeded analyst expectations, but the market wanted more.

Analysts' questions surrounding a potential increase in competition from Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) also likely scared markets. However, AppLovin has developed a highly specific expertise in mobile game advertising. It’s unclear if Meta would push to take on AppLovin in this niche.

While Meta’s scale and technology could allow it to disrupt AppLovin if it wanted, that would require significant investment. With Meta projected to generate roughly $250 billion in 2026 revenue versus about $8 billion for AppLovin, the financial incentive to aggressively pursue this segment may be limited. Still, this risk is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

CloudX: A Threat Investors Are Likely Overweighting

On Feb. 4, startup ad tech company CloudX announced the general availability of its platform, which spooked investors. As a result, the market crushed AppLovin shares that day.

The concern is understandable. CloudX founders Jim Payne and Dan Sack also founded MoPub and MAX, key pieces of technology that AppLovin acquired and have been instrumental to the company’s success.

The fact that these innovators are working on a new product that could compete with AppLovin is a valid concern. However, whether CloudX represents the existential threat that AppLovin’s sell-off would indicate is highly questionable.

In a recent interview, Payne and Sack made numerous statements that are particularly telling:

"I think we can actually bring more people into the mobile ads ecosystem and grow the entire market, and that’s where our growth is going to come from."

"We actually avoid the word 'move' because it is inaccurate to say that we ask people to move. We don't ask people to move. We're looking to be additive."

Importantly, the founders aren't asking mobile app developers to switch from AppLovin to CloudX. Instead, he is positioning CloudX as an additive tool that can unlock incremental demand. He specifically states that CloudX’s growth will come from expanding the mobile advertising market, rather than outright taking AppLovin’s customers.

That market is forecast to increase by a compound annual growth rate of more than 12% from 2025 to 2033, according to industry consultancy firm Grand View Research, suggesting that the total addressable market growth will likely outpace either company's ability to substantially erode the other's market share.

While Payne's comments do not remove the competitive risk for AppLovin, investors’ panic-induced sell-off suggests that markets see CloudX as a more immediate and substantial threat than Payne’s stated strategy indicates.

AppLovin: Growth, Profitability, and Analyst Backing

AppLovin now trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio near 25x, a level not seen since September 2024.

Meanwhile, the company expects to grow revenue by 52% next quarter and is one of the most profitable companies in the entire market. In fact, AppLovin's free cash flow margin of 72% over the past 12 months is the highest of any technology stock in the S&P 500.

The consensus 12-month price target for AppLovin sits near $652, a figure that implies 78% potential upside for the stock.

The average of targets updated after the company’s earnings report comes in even higher at $670, suggesting potential upside of approximately 83%.

Overall, AppLovin is a highly volatile stock and one that investors should have a large amount of conviction in before considering. However, there are real reasons to believe this name could be in for a substantial recovery going forward.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.