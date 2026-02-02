Down 38%, Should You Buy the Dip on D-Wave Quantum?

Key Points

D-Wave's share price has dropped as investors have fled from speculative investments lately.

The company has minimal revenues, its operating expenses are rising, and it reported a net loss of $104 million in the third quarter.

Even after its steep share price drop, D-Wave's stock remains very expensive.

10 stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum ›

Many investors are excited about the prospects of quantum computing. The technology is touted as having the potential to lead to new drug discoveries, improved artificial intelligence (AI) models, advancements in materials science, and more. And one company that has benefited immensely from the surge in quantum computing interest is D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Its share price is up by about 1,600% over the past three years.

But as impressive as that stock surge has been, as of the close of trading Friday, D-Wave's stock was also down by about 38% over the past three months, which might have some investors wondering whether now is a good time to buy or whether the stock has further to fall. Here's what potential investors should know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Why some investors are optimistic about D-Wave

Given D-Wave's huge price gains over the past few years, it's worth taking a minute to explain precisely why some investors are so excited about the stock. The biggest reason may be that quantum computing is viewed by many as holding significant promise to be a game-changing technology. For example, consulting firm McKinsey estimates its market size will reach $100 billion by 2035. And with the potential for it to improve current AI models, many investors anticipate these two trends converging into one tech megatrend in the coming years.

For D-Wave specifically, there have been catalysts propelling it. For instance, its revenue doubled in the third quarter of 2025, and the company signed several commercial and research customers. Some other quantum computing companies are struggling to increase their revenue, so it's clearly a good sign that D-Wave's top line is improving.

It also has significant cash reserves of $836 million, the highest in the company's history. Operating expenses were just over $30 million in the third quarter, so those reserves should allow it to keep the lights on and invest in new research for quite some time.

And it recently purchased a peer company, Quantum Circuits, for $550 million, in a deal that it says will accelerate its development of a commercially viable product.

Why you shouldn't buy the stock right now

Despite all of the above, there are some big red flags around D-Wave that investors shouldn't ignore. For one, while its sales increased significantly in the third quarter, they were still tiny -- just $3.7 million.

Compare that to the company's third-quarter net loss of $140 million under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and it becomes clear how far D-Wave will need to go to improve its financial picture. What's more, although it has significant cash reserves, its spending is also ramping up. Operating expenses surged 40% year over year in the third quarter.

What's also concerning is that its valuation is extremely expensive. Its price-to-sales ratio (P/S) is an astronomical 280, compared to the tech sector's average P/S of less than 9. This means investors who buy today are paying a high premium for a company with minimal revenue, rising expenses, and that isn't anywhere near profitable.

Quantum computing is still a highly speculative market, and there's no guarantee that it will succeed in delivering on the hype. And if it does, it's not expected to happen soon. Some of the other players in the quantum computing space, including Alphabet, have said that "useful" quantum computers are still five to 10 years away. With the technology still in its relative infancy and with D-Wave trading at exceptionally pricey levels relative to its minuscule sales, investors should leave the stock alone for now.

Should you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum right now?

Before you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and D-Wave Quantum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.