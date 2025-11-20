Down 30% From Its High, Is Now the Time to Add Bitcoin to Your Portfolio?

Key Points

Bitcoin has fallen to levels it hasn't been at since April.

Cathie Wood still sees the cryptocurrency potentially reaching more than $1 million by the end of the decade.

The digital currency has, however, proven to be a volatile investment when investors are worried about the economy.

It's been a fairly volatile month for the crypto world, and that's evident with the recent decline in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). In the past month, the top digital currency has declined by around 24% (returns as of Nov. 20). It has reached levels it hasn't seen in months, and it's happening as investors are growing concerned about the markets as a whole.

With high valuations, uncertain economic conditions, and worries that tech stocks may be in a bubble, there's no shortage of possible reasons for this recent apprehension in the markets. Bitcoin has been hovering above the $90,000 mark, and the last time it fell below that was back in April. Currently, it's down around 30% from the all-time high of $126,198 that it reached in October.

Could this drop in value create a good opportunity for investors who may have missed out on the cryptocurrency's incredible gains to buy in at a reduced price?

If you believe the hype, it could be a no-brainer buy

There's been plenty of excitement around Bitcoin this year as President Donald Trump has been in favor of setting up a Bitcoin reserve and enacting crypto-friendly policies to help facilitate its growth. More corporations are also open to holding Bitcoin. According to bitcointreasuries.net, there are now 12 companies that hold more than 11,000 Bitcoins, including Strategy, Tesla, and Trump Media & Technology Group.

One of the biggest Bitcoin bulls, Cathie Wood, who runs Ark Invest, believes that the price of Bitcoin may reach well over $1 million by 2030. Previously, her bull case was as high as $1.5 million, although she recently reduced that by $300,000 due to the growth of stablecoins and their potential to take some market share, particularly in emerging markets.

If you're a believer in the cryptocurrency's sky-high potential, then buying now could indeed be a no-brainer move.

Why there is reason for caution with Bitcoin

What I find particularly telling about Bitcoin's recent decline is that it comes at a time when there is growing concern about the economy, at least in the near term. There are also doubts about whether a December rate cut will happen, which investors were previously feeling confident about. Rate cuts are generally good news for growth stocks and speculative assets like Bitcoin. And the last time the cryptocurrency was struggling was back in April, when there were grave concerns about the economy due to the announcement of reciprocal tariffs.

Although many crypto bulls believe that Bitcoin is a type of "digital gold," I believe the evidence suggests that's not the case at all. Not only is it not a safe haven investment, but it acts more as a gauge of the appetite for speculation in the market.

When investors are willing to buy risky stocks and aren't worried about valuations or economic conditions, Bitcoin does well. And when the opposite is true, such as in 2022 when the markets crashed, Bitcoin experienced a massive 65% decline. It made the S&P 500 look like a safe haven investment -- the index fell just 19% that year. Similarly, since the start of November, Bitcoin has fallen 20%, while the S&P 500 is down by only 4%.

Bitcoin remains a high-risk buy, suitable for high-risk investors

The drop in Bitcoin's value in recent weeks doesn't make the digital currency any less risky of an investment overall. Since it's a speculative asset, there's no metric to point to and prove that it's a good value buy or that it's now a safer investment. Instead, it's yet another way to add risk to your portfolio. If you're concerned about valuations or the stock market as a whole, buying Bitcoin isn't the solution.

This asset has shown in the past that when times are tough, it can crash at a much faster rate than the overall market. It's not a digital safe haven or a safe anything for that matter. It's full of risk and is only suitable for people with an extremely high risk tolerance.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.