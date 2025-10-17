Down 21% in 1 Day, Is Chainlink Still a Buy?

Key Points

The crypto flash crash was accelerated by broken data oracles.

Chainlink's oracle services performed well during the crash.

Its now-proven reliability may be a key differentiator moving forward.

When the market enters a hurricane, it's important to pay attention to which assets sink and which ones float. The Oct. 10 to 11 crypto flash crash was one of those moments, and it put a spotlight on a deceptively boring piece of plumbing -- the humble price oracle and the oracle coins that offer data services.

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), the single biggest and most widely used oracle service in crypto, fell hard with the pack, sliding roughly 21% in a single day as the sell-off ricocheted across the sector. Its price has since rebounded somewhat, so there's no ongoing disaster for holders -- but there's a wrinkle here that complicates the issue of whether it's still worth buying. Let's investigate.

The market may now pay more for reliability

Data oracles are platforms that import prices and other quantitative information from the real world into smart contracts so that they can be used programmatically in crypto applications. Chainlink is thus a key pillar of the crypto sector's infrastructure, as it's the most commonly used oracle.

A chain's ecosystem, including its decentralized finance (deFi) and decentralized applications (dApps), is only as sturdy as its data feed. If the feed of information an oracle provides is wrong or delayed, smart contracts can settle incorrectly or freeze up.

During the Oct. 10 flash crash event, the crypto exchange Binance, the biggest centralized exchange (CEX) of them all, said some of its oracles experienced glitches and certain stablecoin assets depegged from their price targets. This coincided with the sectorwide downdraft and dramatically exacerbated the panic among traders. One visible symptom was that a certain stablecoin's price briefly showed extreme lows on Binance that were not reflected on other platforms, underscoring how reference feeds can distort badly when things go awry. At the same time, Chainlink had no reported issues.

So, suppose the industry starts to price a reliability premium into its oracle infrastructure. In that case, the networks that deliver consistent feeds during times of great stress, like Chainlink, should accrue value over time. That means the investment thesis for buying it just got slightly stronger.

It's already monetizing trusted data sources

Aside from the factors involving the flash crash, the bull case for this coin still looks strong. Chainlink has enabled more than $25 trillion of transaction value across blockchain ecosystems already, with more platforms onboarding to its services every day.

The bull case for buying it has two main pieces.

First, institutional connectivity is finally real. Swift reported successful experiments in 2023 showing that its money transfer rails can orchestrate tokenized asset transfers across public and private chains. Chainlink has been a core interoperability partner in those trials and follow-on collaborations with global financial institutions. Second, its product surface area keeps expanding. Chainlink's data streams have rolled out to support high-frequency pricing for traditional financial instruments and are going live across additional ecosystems, broadening the range of applications that can leverage its feeds.

If reliability is the new scarce resource in the market for oracles, it'll be the icing on the cake for Chainlink. That could mean more networks paying for premium "enterprise-grade" feeds, more tokenized assets settling against Chainlink's data, and more cross-chain operations using Chainlink's interoperability protocol as a neutral switchboard.

So, is Chainlink still a buy after the plunge, even though it's still down by 23% over the last 30 days as of October 16? For long-term investors who want exposure to the part of crypto that monetizes trust and data integrity, the answer is yes. Chainlink isn't going away, and its stability just passed a major stress test with flying colors.

Alex Carchidi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

