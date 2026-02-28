Down 20% in February, Is Lemonade Stock a Buy Now?

Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has been firing on all cylinders lately. Its in-force premium growth has accelerated for nine consecutive quarters, and the company's profitability has improved dramatically. In this video, longtime Motley Fool analyst Matt Frankel discusses the company's excellent results, and why the stock is down anyway.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Feb. 26, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 28, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Lemonade and has the following options: short September 2026 $140 calls on Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.