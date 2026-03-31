The Dow Is on the Verge of a Correction: 3 Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

Chevron is a great Dow stock to own when oil prices are sky-high -- and even when they aren't.

JPMorgan Chase is arguably the best-managed bank around and is available at a discount.

Walmart is a favorite safe haven for investors because of its resilient business model.

10 stocks we like better than Chevron ›

How close to correction territory can an index get without officially being in correction? The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) appears to be testing the limits. The vaunted index slipped barely into correction territory (down 10% from its previous high) at the end of last week. On March 30, 2026, though, the Dow moved ever so slightly higher to inch out of a correction.

Even a whisper of bad news this week could push the Dow Jones Industrial Average back into correction territory. However, corrections often create great buying opportunities for investors seeking high-quality blue chip stocks. Here are three such stocks to buy right now.

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1. Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) ranks as the best-performing Dow stock year to date -- and it isn't even close. Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its attacks on neighboring countries in the Middle East have caused oil and gas prices to skyrocket. As the world's third-largest energy company by market cap, Chevron has benefited from soaring commodity prices.

No one knows how long the current crisis will last. This uncertainty makes Chevron an excellent Dow stock to buy because it gives investors a way to hedge their bets on other sectors.

But what if there's a quick resolution? I think Chevron is still a great pick for long-term investors. Its diversified portfolio, including liquid natural gas (LNG), petrochemicals, and global crude oil production, enabled the company to be more resilient than many oil and gas companies. Chevron's upstream operations can also break even at a lower level than any of its major peers.

This energy giant projected average annual earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow growth of more than 10% before the conflict with Iran began. With that level of growth, significant stock buybacks, and a dividend yield of roughly 3.4%, Chevron should be an attractive addition to many investors' portfolios.

2. JPMorgan Chase

Unlike Chevron, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) stock hasn't been a winner in 2026. The higher oil prices that are benefiting Chevron are contributing to increased fears of resurging inflation and a potential U.S. recession. Such worries hurt bank stocks -- and JPMorgan Chase is no exception.

That said, JPMorgan Chase isn't your run-of-the-mill bank stock. Global Finance has named the company the best private bank in the world for seven consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase ranks No. 1 for U.S. retail deposits and credit card sales.

Importantly, the financial services company boasts a fortress-like balance sheet, which should come in handy if the U.S. economy enters a recession. And if inflation worries cause the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates, JPMorgan Chase's net interest margins will rise.

This stock now trades at only 13.4 times forward earnings, down from its sell-off. I think JPMorgan Chase is undervalued at that level, especially considering the quality of its underlying business.

3. Walmart

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is a favorite safe haven for many investors during periods of high market volatility. Unsurprisingly, its stock has risen year to date while the overall stock market has fallen. Walmart might not be completely correction-proof, but it's likely to fare better than most stocks in a significant market pullback.

A big part of Walmart's allure during challenging times is its resilient business model. The company positions itself as the low-price leader in retail. Even when consumers are pinching pennies, they still shop at Walmart's stores.

In recent years, consumers have also increasingly shopped on Walmart's e-commerce platform. The company has differentiated itself with its technological advancements, including the adoption of AI and the creation of a thriving digital advertising business.

Walmart is a member of the Dividend Kings, an elite group of stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 years. Although the company's dividend yield is relatively low, its impressive track record of dividend hikes adds to the overall appeal for investors seeking stability in a decidedly not-so-stable market.

Should you buy stock in Chevron right now?

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Keith Speights has positions in Chevron. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chevron, JPMorgan Chase, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.