DOW Unveils REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins for Cable Jackets

Dow Inc. DOW recently launched a line of REVOLOOP Recycled Plastics Resins that incorporate post-consumer recycled (PCR) material into cable jacketing to meet the diverse needs and circularity objectives of customers throughout the world.



This latest addition to Dow's REVOLOOP Resins range focuses on a similar performance as virgin plastic material for cable jackets while providing sustainable benefits, representing a significant step forward in Dow's commitment to circularity.



Adopting PCR into wire and cable products helps divert plastic waste from landfills and the natural environment by introducing it into the circular ecosystem, highlighting Dow's goal of "Transform the Waste" by commercializing 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions per year by 2030.



DOW expanded its sustainability offering by introducing REVOLOOP Resins for the global wire and cable industry, as well as assisting power and telecoms customers in achieving their own goals. This range of products, coupled with the company's unwavering dedication to quality and dependability, as well as the great value DOW places on safety, helps support its clients' approaches to PCR around the world.



Dow is contributing to a transformation in the processing and application of PCR ingredients by combining its extensive industry knowledge, cutting-edge technology development and dependability as a trusted one-stop-shop supplier for the wire and cable industry, providing customers with more global options to meet their goals.



Shares of DOW have lost 5.1% over the past year compared with a 7.1% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow recently updated its third-quarter 2024 earnings guidance. It sees revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and operating EBITDA of about $1.3 billion. Dow stated that its revised outlook is mainly prompted by a major unexpected incident in late July at one of its ethylene crackers in Texas. The company is also dealing with higher input costs and margin pressures in Europe.



For the fourth quarter, Dow indicated that demand is expected to align with typical seasonal trends. It anticipates benefiting from lower turnaround costs, increased operating rates as the Texas cracker ramps up, and fewer weather-related disruptions in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Dow emphasized its commitment to maintaining strong operational and financial discipline while continuing to focus on long-term growth initiatives.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 108.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 75.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $4.14, indicating a rise of 15.3% from year-ago levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current fiscal-year earnings has increased 12.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has rallied around 94.9% in the past year.





