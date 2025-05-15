Dow Trims 2025 Deficit, S&P 500 Nabs 4th Straight

Amid a choppy, data-driven session, stocks finished the day mostly higher. The Dow pared a triple-digit loss at its session lows to add 271 points, as the blue-chip index continues to narrow its year-to-date deficit. The S&P 500 also erased early morning losses to string together a fourth-straight win. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, gave back a brief foray into the black to ultimately finish marginally lower to snap a six-day win streak, with tech sector profit taking the culprit.

5 Things to Know Today

Black Gold Suffers as Trump Hints at U.S.-Iran Deal

Crude oil prices took another hit today, pressured by comments from President Trump hinting at a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal during a visit to Qatar. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost $1.53, or 2.4%, to settle at $61.62 per barrel.

Gold prices bounced back, boosted by bargain-hunting and shaky economic indicators. June-dated gold futures added 1% to finish near $3,218.70 per ounce.

