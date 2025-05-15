Markets
SPX

Dow Trims 2025 Deficit, S&P 500 Nabs 4th Straight

May 15, 2025 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Amid a choppy, data-driven session, stocks finished the day mostly higher. The Dow pared a triple-digit loss at its session lows to add 271 points, as the blue-chip index continues to narrow its year-to-date deficit. The S&P 500 also erased early morning losses to string together a fourth-straight win. The Nasdaq, on the other hand, gave back a brief foray into the black to ultimately finish marginally lower to snap a six-day win streak, with tech sector profit taking the culprit.  

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • Walmart stock succumbs to tariff warning.
  • A wildcard is shaking up the fintech sector.
  • Plus, Foot Locker firms up; Palantir resistance to watch; and a futures primer.

Closing Indexes Summary May 15

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats May 15

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The U.S. and United Arab Emirates are teaming up for an AI data campus. (CNBC)
  2. The Fed and Jerome Powell could pivot from their current strategy. (Bloomberg)
  3. Foot Locker stock gets buyout boost.
  4. Resistance levels to watch for Palantir stock.
  5. Here's what sets futures apart from options trading.

Earnings May 152025

Unusual Options Activity 515

Black Gold Suffers as Trump Hints at U.S.-Iran Deal

Crude oil prices took another hit today, pressured by comments from President Trump hinting at a potential U.S.-Iran nuclear deal during a visit to Qatar. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost $1.53, or 2.4%, to settle at $61.62 per barrel. 

Gold prices bounced back, boosted by bargain-hunting and shaky economic indicators. June-dated gold futures added 1% to finish near $3,218.70 per ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.