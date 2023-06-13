DOW to Introduce BTEX-Free Leather Finishing Silicone

Dow Inc. DOW has developed benzene, toluene, ethyl benzene and xylene (BTEX)-free silicone feel modifier technology for use in the automotive and upholstery sectors. This material is designed to cater to the increasing demand for a more environmentally friendly footprint in natural and synthetic leather finishing.



Nowadays, there is an increasing demand for natural and synthetic leather in automobile interiors and upholstery that not only offers a luxurious look and feel but also adheres to regulatory requirements. Dow's next-generation silicone technology meets both requirements while preserving improved haptics, matting, abrasion resistance and durability.



As the leather industry moves toward greater sustainability, the company is bringing proactive and exclusive silicone technology to market. For more than three decades, the company has been centered on manufacturing leather additives that not only meet but also surpass market and customer standards. This technique is the most cutting-edge response to the current demand for high-performance leather coatings and complies with the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Level 1 standard, DOW noted.



Shares of DOW have lost 11.5% over the past year against the industry’s rise of 1.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On its first-quarter call, Dow said that its disciplined execution has enhanced its ability to navigate the impact of higher inflation on consumer demand and weak global economic activity through the balance of 2023. The company expects continued benefits from its operational and cost actions as it progresses through the year. It is on track with its actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. DOW is benefiting from its advantaged feedstock positions. It expects oil and gas spreads to further support its strategic cost-advantaged positions.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks to consider in the basic materials space include Koppers Holdings Inc. KOP, Gold Fields Limited GFI and Linde plc LIN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Koppers’ current-year earnings is currently pegged at $4.40, implying year-over-year growth of 6.3%. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.64%, on average. KOP has gained 31.7% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ current-year earnings has been revised 23.5% upward in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings for GFI is currently pegged at $1.05, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.3%. The company’s shares have gained 63.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Linde’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. LIN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average. The company’s shares have gained 20.1% in the past year.





