News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Dow Suffers Dramatic Weekly Loss Amid Tariff Fatigue

March 07, 2025 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

Though Wall Street enjoyed a brief reprieve on Wednesday, stocks fell sharply each remaining day of the week, as global trade tensions sparked by President Trump's series of tariff updates persisted. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) slipped into correction territory on Thursday, heading for its worst week since September alongside the S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI).

Flood of Earnings This Week 

Kroger (KR) made headlines before its mixed earnings report this week, after its CEO suddenly resigned. Elsewhere, On Holding (ON) and Okta (OKTA) both received bull notes after their upbeat quarterly reports, while AeroVironment (AVAV) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) fell sharply due to disappointing full-year forecasts. In other news, MongoDB (MDB) and Zscaler (ZS) swung in opposite directions on Thursday after their reports, while Macy's (M) hit a 52-week low and Marvell Technologies' lackluster guidance dragged the chip sector. To finish the week, Costco Wholesale (COST) brushed off bull notes and a revenue beat after a profit miss. 

Other Stocks Buzzing

Crypto stocks were in focus after President Trump announced a strategic U.S. crypto reserve. Investors rushed to safe-haven gold assets this week amid an already bullish seasonality period for the commodity. Embattled Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) stock jumped after news that private equity firm Sycamore Partners is circling, and Intuitive Machines (LUNR) fell sharply after a rough moon landing for the company's Nova-C lander, Athena. 

Next Week on Wall Street

Inflation data will highlight next week, while investors watch for consumer confidence indicators in the way of retail earnings and consumer sentiment data on Friday. In the meantime, check out what Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White has to say about S&P 500 pullbacks, historically. 

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
MDB
COST
MRVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.