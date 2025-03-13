Is Dow Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Dow Inc. (DOW), with a market cap of $25.9 billion, provides various materials science solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications in the United States and globally. Headquartered in Midland, Michigan, the company operates through Packaging & Specialty Plastics, Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure, and Performance Materials & Coatings segments.

Companies valued at more than $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap stocks”, and DOW fits this criterion perfectly. As a leading figure in the basic materials sector, the company benefits from a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products, significant low-cost global feedstock positions, global footprint and a large market reach.

Despite its strengths, DOW has fallen 41.1% from its 52-week high of $60.69, recorded on Apr. 4, last year. Shares of DOW have declined 13.4% over the past three months, falling behind the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 5.8% fall during the same time frame.

Over the past six months, DOW shares declined 28.9%, underperforming DOWI’s marginal gain. Moreover, shares of DOW have fallen 38% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI’s 6% rally in the same time frame.

Enforcing a bearish trend, DOW has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving average since October.

DOW stock declined 6.1% after reporting disappointing Q4 earnings on Jan. 30. The company reported a 2% decline in its net sales, which amounted to $10.4 billion. Moreover, its EPS fell short of Wall Street estimates by 100%, which is disappointing.

DOW’s rival, Valhi, Inc. (VHI), is in the same boat, with its shares declining 35.2% over the past six months and 10.1% over the past 52 weeks.

However, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 19 analysts in coverage. Its mean price target of $46 represents an upside of 28.7% from the current market prices.

