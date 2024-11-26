Dow, S&P Hit Fresh Highs After Fed Update

New tariff threats from President-elect Donald Trump weren't enough to slow down Wall Street's momentum. All three major benchmarks logged solid daily wins, the Dow hitting a new all-time high and securing its fifth-straight pop in the process. The S&P 500 also hit a fresh high and ticked its seventh-consecutive win. The Federal Reserve helped offset worries stemming from Trump's call for lofty levies on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods. In its latest meeting minutes, the central bank said it anticipates more interest rates in the future, though it will do so "gradually."

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

3 auto stocks that suffered after Trump's tariff plans.

that suffered after Trump's tariff plans. A pre-earnings look at Dell Technologies stock .

. Plus, three retail earnings and Semtech's beat-and-raise.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Prices Pullback on Global Conflict Updates

Oil futures broke higher Tuesday, amid reports that Israel and Hezbollah are closer to a ceasefire. For the session, front-month January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 56 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $69.50 per barrel.

Geopolitical tensions are keeping gold in check today. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.1% higher near $2,621.30 an ounce.

