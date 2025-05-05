Dow, S&P 500 Rally Comes to an Abrupt End

Today's volatile session ended with losses, as investors eyed resurfacing trade tensions and this morning's economic data. The ISM index rose to 51.6% in April, while the S&P Global U.S. services PMI fell to 50.8 last month -- a multi-year low. The Dow clung to gains for most of the session before finishing in the red, snapping a nine-day win streak alongside the S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq closed with its first triple-digit drop in two weeks.

5 Things to Know Today

An impressive boost in subscribers is putting this streaming name on track for as many as 1 million direct-to-consumer customers by the end of 2025. (CNBC) Multiple employees of Newark Liberty International Airport have been placed on trauma leave, after a technical glitch left air traffic controllers without the ability to use radio or radar technology for 90 seconds. (Bloomberg) Options bulls target tech giant as shares rally. Behind today's Berkshire Hathaway pullback. Shares of Tyson Foods struggled after earnings.

Oil Suffers Steep Drop After OPEC+ Update

News that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries & allies (OPEC+) will allow an increase of 411,000 barrels per day in June sent crude lower for the session. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil fell $1.16, or 2%, to close at $57.13 per barrel.

Anticipation surrounding the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this week, and a weakening U.S. dollar, sent gold higher for the day. June-dated gold surged 2.4%, to close around $3,321.30 an ounce.

