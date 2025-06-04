Dow Snaps Win Streak as Jobs, Services Data Weighs

The major indexes struggled for direction today following a disappointing ADP jobs report and ISM services PMI. The Dow dropped into the red by the close, snapping its four-day win streak, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 still managed to notch third-straight gains. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), marked its fifth session in the red.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's "Beige Book" showed the U.S. economy contracted over the past six weeks as hiring slowed down. It also highlighted both businesses and consumers are concerned about rising prices in relation to tariffs.

5 Things to Know Today

U.S. budget deficits could add over $2.42 trillion over the next 10 years, should the GOP budget bill get the green light. (Bloomberg) The U.S. Navy has signed a $1.1 billion deal with RTX's (RTX) defense unit Raytheon to supply short-range AIM-9X Block II missiles. (Reuters)

Gold on the Rise as U.S. Dollar Falters

Oil prices inched lower today amid tariff tensions. A bigger-than-expected increases in gasoline and diesel stockpiles overshadowed the 4.3 million barrel drop in U.S. crude inventories, July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 0.9% to settle at $62.85 a barrel.

Gold prices climbed today, boosted by a weaker U.S. dollar and economic uncertainty across the globe. Gold futures rose 0.7% to settle at $3,399.20.

