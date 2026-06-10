DOW Partners With Xylem to Advance Path2Zero Project

Dow Inc. DOW has entered into a landmark agreement with Xylem to develop and operate advanced water systems at the Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada, manufacturing complex. The initiative further expands the collaboration of these companies, supporting the advancement of the Path2Zero initiative of DOW.

Under the agreement, Xylem will design, engineer, and operate the water systems by providing high-quality water supply, treatment and reuse capabilities across the site. Expected to be operational by August 2028, the project will be a major milestone as the companies strengthen a long-standing partnership while supporting efficient water management by introducing one seamless solution for supply, treatment and reuse.

A key component of the system is its ability to treat raw water for industrial use and convert processed water into high-quality reusable water. This integrated approach is expected to significantly reduce freshwater demand, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen long-term system operation. The project underscores Dow’s commitment to sustainability while supporting growth through innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact and enhance operational performance.

DOW has gained 8.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2.3% growth.



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DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF,Albemarle Corporation ALB and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While ALB sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present, CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating a rise of 83.14% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 14% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.39 per share, indicating a 1,668.35% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 134.0038% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 39 cents per share, indicating a 34.48% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.