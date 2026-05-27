DOW Partners With Univar Solutions for Silicone Additives in EMEA

Dow Inc. DOW expanded its strategic partnership with Univar Solutions to strengthen the distribution of silicone additives for plastics and composites across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The agreement highlights a stronger foundation for the partnership based on shared principles of customer success and continued focus on delivering innovative material solutions that support performance, durability, and sustainability in industrial applications.

Under the expanded collaboration, Univar Solutions will distribute DOW’s silicone additives for plastics and composites in EMEA. The partnership will gain broader access to high-performance technologies as the additives are designed to improve processing efficiency, product durability, and resource optimization, helping companies meet increasing sustainability and operational demands. With DOW’s expertise in silicone and Univar’s in-depth commercial knowledge, the partnership is expected to play a central role in advancing innovation across EMEA.

The collaboration will also be powered by Univar Solutions’ Essen Solution Center, which works closely with suppliers such as DOW to develop application-driven solutions for the CASE, rubber and plastics industries. It promises an integrated customer experience from product development through commercialization with support from a leading specialty portfolio, global distribution network, local sales support, and supply chain expertise.

DOW’s stock has gained 24.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.



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DOW’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, Albemarle Corporation ALB and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD.

While CF and ALB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, APD carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $15.67 per share, indicating a rise of 67.24% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.42%. CF’s shares have soared 30.2% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $12.45 per share, indicating a 1,675.95% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it in one, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have jumped 200.9% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APD’s current fiscal year earnings is pinned at $13.2 per share, indicating a 9.73% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing once.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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