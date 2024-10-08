Dow Partners GoodBed to Develop Scientific Mattress Testing Program

Dow Inc. DOW and GoodBed, the leading mattress information resource for customers, have collaborated to create a benchmark lab testing program for the mattress industry. This partnership brings together GoodBed's unique bedding knowledge and proprietary mattress rating framework, Mattress DNA, with Dow's robust lab testing capabilities.



One of the most significant obstacles in evaluating mattress performance is the lack of standardized testing to quantify comfort. This leads to consumers not knowing how to shop for mattresses that meet their needs properly, manufacturers not knowing how to make the best mattress or differentiate their products from competitors and raw material suppliers not knowing how to develop innovative and effective materials.



Dow’s ComfortScience Studio was set up to investigate the many qualities of bedding items and their impact on comfort.



Comfort is a combination of perceptions that are easy to feel but difficult to express and quantify. Dow and GoodBed are working together to solve a knowledge gap and reinforce their shared commitment to analyzing and conveying the overall experience of a mattress by developing a new industry standard for scientific mattress tests. This will benefit a wide range of stakeholders, including consumers and raw material suppliers.



Shares of DOW have gained 7.5% over the past year compared with a 4.5% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow recently updated its third-quarter 2024 earnings guidance, forecasting revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of about $1.3 billion. Dow stated that its revised outlook is mainly prompted by a major unexpected incident in late July at one of its ethylene crackers in Texas. The company is also dealing with higher input costs and margin pressures in Europe.



For the fourth quarter, Dow indicated that demand is expected to align with typical seasonal trends. It expects to benefit from lower turnaround costs, increased operating rates as the Texas cracker ramps up and fewer weather-related disruptions in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Dow emphasized its commitment to maintaining strong operational and financial discipline while continuing to focus on long-term growth initiatives.

Dow Inc. Price and Consensus

Dow Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dow Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, IAMGOLD Corporation IAG and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The company's shares have soared 135.6% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG’s current-year earnings is pegged at 49 cents, indicating a year-over-year rise of 444.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IAG's current-year earnings has been going up in the past 30 days. IAG, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 200%. The company's shares have rallied roughly 132.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus’ current-year earnings is pegged at $3.06 per share. LEU, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missed once, with the average earnings surprise being 107.1%. LEU has rallied around 26.8% in the past year.





