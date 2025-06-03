Dow Notches 4th-Straight Win with Triple-Digit Gain

Markets
June 03, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

The market finished higher today with help from Nvidia (NVDA) -- which surpassed Microsoft (MSFT) in market cap for the first time since January -- along with the rest of the semiconductor sector. The Dow secured its fourth-straight win with a 214-point gain, brushing off uncertainty after OECD cut its U.S. growth outlook this morning, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their second day in the black. It's also worth noting that U.S. job openings rose by 191,000 to a higher-than-expected 7.4 million in April. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The World Bank has awarded Congo for the development of what could become the world's biggest hydropower project. (Bloomberg)
  2. The Dutch government will likely see a snap election after politician Geert Wilders quit the right-wing coalition. (Reuters)
  3. Options traders target Dollar General stock after upbeat report
  4. Bumble stock downgraded at JPMorgan Securities. 
  5. Utility giant surges on 20-year deal with Meta Platforms. 

Oil Closes at 3-Week High

Oil prices rose today, though settling off their highs, amid U.S. nuclear talks with Iran. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 89 cents to $63.41, the highest level since May 13. 

Gold prices fell today as the dollar strengthened. June-dated gold futures dropped 0.6% to $3,350.60 per ounce.

