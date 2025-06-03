Dow Notches 4th-Straight Win with Triple-Digit Gain

The market finished higher today with help from Nvidia (NVDA) -- which surpassed Microsoft (MSFT) in market cap for the first time since January -- along with the rest of the semiconductor sector. The Dow secured its fourth-straight win with a 214-point gain, brushing off uncertainty after OECD cut its U.S. growth outlook this morning, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their second day in the black. It's also worth noting that U.S. job openings rose by 191,000 to a higher-than-expected 7.4 million in April.

5 Things to Know Today

The World Bank has awarded Congo for the development of what could become the world's biggest hydropower project. (Bloomberg) The Dutch government will likely see a snap election after politician Geert Wilders quit the right-wing coalition. (Reuters) Options traders target Dollar General stock after upbeat report. Bumble stock downgraded at JPMorgan Securities. Utility giant surges on 20-year deal with Meta Platforms.

Oil Closes at 3-Week High

Oil prices rose today, though settling off their highs, amid U.S. nuclear talks with Iran. July-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 89 cents to $63.41, the highest level since May 13.

Gold prices fell today as the dollar strengthened. June-dated gold futures dropped 0.6% to $3,350.60 per ounce.

