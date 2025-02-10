News & Insights

Dow, Nasdaq Jump Triple Digits Ahead of CPI Release

February 10, 2025 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer

All three major indexes closed comfortably higher to kick off the new week, brushing off the latest Trump tariff threats and enjoying a mega cap lift thanks to outperforming semiconductors. Both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and Dow climbed triple digits, while the S&P 500 posted a healthy win as well. Investors remain focused on this week's January consumer price index (CPI) report, scheduled to release Wednesday morning and give insight to the Federal Reserve's inflation plans.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Tesla stock at an intriguing entry point.
  • Chip stock drops to two-year lows after earnings.
  • Plus, tariffs wake up steel stocks; MCD's post-earnings pop; and BABA blitzed by call traders.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Bond yields were also impervious to Trump trade, for a day at least. (MarketWatch)
  2. Tech companies in Europe are easing artificial intelligence regulation. (Reuters)
  3. Call traders swarm steel stocks after Trump tariffs.
  4. McDonald's stock eyes new highs after post-earnings pop.
  5. Alibaba stock remains an options trader's favorite.

Gold Surges to Fresh Intraday Record

After posting a third-straight weekly drop on Friday, crude futures managed to eke out an upbeat session, brushing off tariff fears. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.32, or 1.9%, to settle at $72.32 per barrel.

Gold rallied above a record-breaking $2,900 this afternoon, as demand picks up despite inflation concerns. For the day, the contract for February delivery last seen trading 1.6% higher at $2,934.30 an ounce.

