Dow, Nasdaq Jump Triple Digits Ahead of CPI Release

All three major indexes closed comfortably higher to kick off the new week, brushing off the latest Trump tariff threats and enjoying a mega cap lift thanks to outperforming semiconductors. Both the tech-heavy Nasdaq and Dow climbed triple digits, while the S&P 500 posted a healthy win as well. Investors remain focused on this week's January consumer price index (CPI) report, scheduled to release Wednesday morning and give insight to the Federal Reserve's inflation plans.

After posting a third-straight weekly drop on Friday, crude futures managed to eke out an upbeat session, brushing off tariff fears. March-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained $1.32, or 1.9%, to settle at $72.32 per barrel.

Gold rallied above a record-breaking $2,900 this afternoon, as demand picks up despite inflation concerns. For the day, the contract for February delivery last seen trading 1.6% higher at $2,934.30 an ounce.

