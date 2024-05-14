News & Insights

Dow, Nasdaq Bounce Back With Triple Digit Wins

May 14, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Stocks got back to their winning ways today, with the Dow and Nasdaq securing triple-digit pops, the latter logging a record close. After some midday waves that followed the hotter-than-expected producer price index (PPI), Wall Street eventually found its sea legs thanks to the downwardly-revised wholesale prices reading. Now, investors shift their focus to the consumer price index (CPI) report due out tomorrow morning. 

Black Gold Falls to Nine-Week Lows

Oil prices drifted toward nine-week lows today, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) left its demand forecast unchanged for 2024. with June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.10, or 1.4%, at $78.02 a barrel.

Gold prices rose today, taking their cues from the PPI report. June-dated gold futures added 0.6%, to trade at $2,356.70 per ounce.  

