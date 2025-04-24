Markets

Dow, Nasdaq Add Over 450 Points as Tech Stocks Rally

April 24, 2025 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer->

A megacap tech rally powered Wall Street's gains on Thursday, with all three major indexes extending their win streaks to three days. The Dow and Nasdaq each added more than 450 points, brushing off remarks from China noting that no trade talks were happening with the U.S. The S&P 500 also rallied, after comments from Amazon.com (AMZN) and Nvidia (NVDA) indicated artificial intelligence (AI) data center demand remains strong.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a trade agreement with South Korea could come “as soon as next week.” Traders also unpacked dismal existing home sales data for March and a slew of earnings reports before tomorrow's jobs data. Missing out on today's rally, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) marked a third-straight loss and slipped back below 30.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including: 

  • This oil stock looks primed for a rebound.
  • 2 chip stocks staging post-earnings rallies.
  • Plus, blue chips brush off quarterly wins; airline sector check-in; and Comcast's declining subscribers.

Closing Index Summary April 242025

NYSE and Nasdaq April 242025

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv killed 12 and injured 90, with President Trump urging Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks(Wall Street Journal)
  2. Acting German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies said trust between Europe and the U.S. is not yet broken, and that he favors a zero-for-zero tariff deal. (CNBC)
  3. Strong quarterly results didn't help PG or MRK.
  4. Airline stocks rise despite murky economic outlook.
  5. Broadband subscriber decline pressured Comcast stock.

Earnings April 242025

 Unusual Options April 242025

Oil, Gold Prices Edge Higher 

Oil prices settled slightly higher on Thursday, as investors weighed a potential output hike from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), mixed tariff news, and Russia-Ukraine war updates. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 16 cents, or 9.3%, to finish at $62.43 per barrel.

Gold prices also finished higher as the greenback eased, with all eyes on China-U.S. trade comments. June-dated gold added 1.7% to settle at $3,348.60 an ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.