In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 4.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 2.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 9.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.8%, and Microsoft, trading up 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WBA, BA

