Dow Movers: VZ, TRV

In early trading on Monday, shares of Travelers Companies topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.4%. Year to date, Travelers Companies has lost about 10.3% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 1.5%. Verizon Communications is lower by about 15.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walt Disney, trading down 1.3%, and Apple, trading up 1.1% on the day.

