In early trading on Monday, shares of Intel topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Intel registers a 65.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is UnitedHealth Group, trading down 1.4%. UnitedHealth Group is showing a gain of 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 1.4%, and Nike, trading up 2.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: UNH, INTC

