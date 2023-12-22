In early trading on Friday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 7.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 10.5%. Nike is lower by about 6.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Microsoft, trading down 0.2%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: NKE, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.