In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 8.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.9%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, CAT

