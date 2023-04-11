Markets
MSFT

Dow Movers: MSFT, CAT

April 11, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Caterpillar topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Caterpillar has lost about 8.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Microsoft, trading down 1.9%. Microsoft is showing a gain of 18.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 0.9%, and Boeing, trading up 1.4% on the day.

Dow Movers: MSFT, CAT
VIDEO: Dow Movers: MSFT, CAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
CAT
CRM
BA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.