In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.3%. Year to date, Apple registers a 49.9% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Merck, trading down 1.5%. Merck is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Johnson & Johnson, trading down 1.1%, and Caterpillar, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: MRK, AAPL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.