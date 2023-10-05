In early trading on Thursday, shares of Johnson & Johnson topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.5%. Year to date, Johnson & Johnson has lost about 10.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Coca-Cola, trading down 1.6%. Coca-Cola is lower by about 14.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.1%, and Merck, trading up 1.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: KO, JNJ

