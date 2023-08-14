In early trading on Monday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.7%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 2.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 1.6%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 2.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel, trading down 1.1%, and Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, MRK

