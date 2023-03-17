In early trading on Friday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 7.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 2.9%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 10.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 2.8%, and Microsoft, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, HD

