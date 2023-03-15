In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Home Depot topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.1%. Year to date, Home Depot has lost about 8.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group, trading down 4.4%. Goldman Sachs Group is lower by about 10.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Boeing, trading down 3.8%, and Intel, trading up 1.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, HD

