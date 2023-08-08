In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen (AMGN) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Amgen has lost about 0.5% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Goldman Sachs Group (GS), trading down 2.9%. Goldman Sachs Group is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Intel Corp (INTC), trading down 2.7%, and Merck & Co (MRK), trading up 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: GS, AMGN

