In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing (BA) topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.0%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 25.1% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple (AAPL), trading down 1.6%. Apple is showing a gain of 37.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are 3M (MMM), trading down flat, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), trading up 1.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, BA

