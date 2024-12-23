In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 177.7% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walmart, trading down 2.0%. Walmart is showing a gain of 72.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Salesforce, trading down 1.0%, and Nike, trading up 0.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: WMT, NVDA

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