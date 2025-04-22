In early trading on Tuesday, shares of MMM topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.7%. Year to date, MMM registers a 2.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Verizon Communications, trading down 2.3%. Verizon Communications is showing a gain of 4.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group, trading down 0.2%, and American Express, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: VZ, MMM

