In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.8%. Year to date, Boeing registers a 12.4% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Visa, trading down 3.1%. Visa is lower by about 5.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Amgen trading down 1.6%, and Nike, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: V, BA

