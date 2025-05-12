In early trading on Monday, shares of Nike topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 7.2%. Year to date, Nike has lost about 17.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Travelers Companies, trading down 2.2%. Travelers Companies is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 2.2%, and Amazon.com, trading up 7.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: TRV, NKE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.