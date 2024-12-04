Dow Movers: NKE, CRM

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Salesforce topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Salesforce registers a 38.2% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Nike, trading down 1.6%. Nike is lower by about 28.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Verizon Communications, trading down 1.2%, and UnitedHealth Group, trading up 2.0% on the day.

