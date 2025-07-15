In early trading on Tuesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.2%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 27.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is American Express, trading down 2.0%. American Express is showing a gain of 6.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 1.1%, and Apple, trading up 0.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AXP, NVDA

