In early trading on Friday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, Merck has lost about 20.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Amazon.com, trading down 6.6%. Amazon.com is lower by about 0.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are JPMorgan Chase, trading down 3.8%, and Procter & Gamble, trading up 1.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AMZN, MRK

