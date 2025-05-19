In early trading on Monday, shares of UnitedHealth Group topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, UnitedHealth Group has lost about 40.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Apple, trading down 2.6%. Apple is lower by about 17.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 2.4%, and Merck, trading up 0.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Dow Movers: AAPL, UNH

